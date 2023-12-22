School facilities proposal presented in Wooster keeps Cornerstone, neighborhood feel

A new master facilities plan under consideration in the Wooster City Schools District includes use of Cornerstone Elementary School, which was a sticking point for many voters on a failed ballot issue in May.

If the new plan is approved by the board, a bond issue will be targeted for November 2024.

The revised plan was presented by Superintendent Gabe Tudor at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

It proposes a new sixth-eighth-grade building to be constructed on the campus of Wooster High School; kindergarten-second grade students to be housed at Kean, Parkview and Cornerstone elementary schools; Edgewood Middle School to be used as an intermediate school for third-fifth-grade students; and Cornerstone Elementary School to be retained for the Littlest Generals preschool, PlayLab and gymnasium functions.

Several town hall meetings were held to get input on how to form a new master facilities plan for Wooster City Schools. A plan that includes use of Cornerstone Elementary School will be up for a board vote in January.

Another top concern is cost to taxpayers

In addition to the Cornerstone issue in May, another top concern is reducing the cost of the plan for taxpayers, Tudor said. Cost concerns were mentioned in several survey responses. Feedback from residents was taken into account through Town Hall and PTO meetings, tours of Cornerstone and Kean and surveys.

Tudor said 1,291 survey responses to 15 questions were submitted − "double from the last time we did a survey."

Related to a new middle school, most respondents supported its construction on the campus of Wooster High School.

The survey also posed the question of where eighth-grade students should be housed.

The eighth-grade population "has a really good experience at the high school and are fairly separated," Tudor said, but in the new plan it will be incorporated in a traditional grades six-eight school.

However, he pointed out, the proximity of the proposed new middle school to the high school would allow students to take advanced courses there when applicable.

One of the desires from community members who were surveyed about new school plans was to keep a community environment. The new plan keeps K-2 students in a neighborhood context, Superintendent Gabe Tudor said Tuesday.

New plan keeps K-2 students in neighborhoods

On the question of grade banding schools at the elementary level, staff members showed interest in grade banding and community members in neighborhood schools.

The new plan keeps K-2 students in a neighborhood context, Tudor said.

"We feel third grade is a good time to grade band students," he said, offering a "better transition time."

The question "What would you like to have happen to Cornerstone?" drew "by far the most mixed results ... passionate mixed results," Tudor said.

Future of Cornerstone was survey hot topic

A total of 32.93% of respondents selected renovating the building and maintaining its existing structure. Other options were demolishing the building and constructing a new one; demolishing it except for the facade; or selling it to a private investor.

"Most people feel like it's time to have the conversation," he said. "I am not here to recommend we tear it down."

However, discussion surrounding the use of Cornerstone won't be completely off the table even if the new plan is approved.

Interest lies in "keeping as much of it as we can," while continuing to explore other options, Tudor said, noting, "That space is an important part of our community."

Other issues include addressing overcrowding at Kean and the need to spend about $2 million over the next couple of summers for repairs and "immediate expenses" using money from the general fund at Kean, Parkview and Melrose.

Tudor, following a comprehensive delivery of information encompassing expenditures, permanent improvements already made to buildings and detailed survey results, said the entire process leading up to a new master facilities plan "made me appreciate our community."

Plan coming up for board vote in January

In a public comment portion of the meeting at its conclusion, Tate Emerson, who has been part of the master planning process, proposed an alternative plan, with much to say about the Cornerstone issue, and left copies of it for board members to peruse.

Following the meeting, Tudor said the board may consider other options and approve the official new plan or table it when it votes on the revised master facilities plan at its January meeting.

If it is approved, necessary resolutions would be passed at meetings in February and March; application for Ohio Facilities Construction Commission would be made; and a new bond issue would be placed on the November ballot.

In determining the cost, Tudor said in a Wednesday morning email, the district is working with its architectural firm and the OFCC.

Cost of new plan still a work in progress

"That will be completed by early spring prior to the board voting to place an issue on the ballot," he said in the email. "We anticipate that the cost will be approximately 1/2 of the financial ask in May, but will confirm in the next few months."

In a press release distributed by the district Tuesday, Tudor said, "Over the past several months, the school district has engaged with the community to determine the best course of action for our facilities."

Taking into account staff, parent and community feedback, "we believe that the revised plan will meet the needs of our students and Wooster residents."

Complete documentation of the planning process and survey results are available on the district website under Facilities Master Plan.

Board member Danielle Schantz praised the service of outgoing board members Cody Austin and Board President Sue Herman.

Thanking present and past board members with whom she has served the last eight years and the public for giving her the opportunity, Herman, a retired Wooster High School teacher, said, board membership encompasses "some of the most important work that I've ever done."

Despite many issues the board has faced, including COVID, over her eight-year tenure, "I'd do it all again," she said.

The board's annual reorganization meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 in the district meeting room at Wooster High School, 515 Oldman Road. Board member Jody Starcher will serve as president Pro-Tem.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Facilities plan for Wooster Schools going up for board vote in January