School finds loaded handgun in substitute teacher’s backpack, Maryland cops say

A substitute teacher is accused of bringing a loaded gun into a Maryland high school.

The 45-year-old man was charged with a weapons violation after the handgun was found in his backpack, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in an Oct. 9 news release.

The bag was left unattended on Oct. 6 in a Glen Burnie High School classroom, police said.

Administrators alerted a school resource officer, who secured the backpack in an office, the release said. The gun, a 9mm Taurus handgun, was also seized.

Additional information wasn’t released.

McClatchy News reached out to Anne Arundel County Public Schools for comment Oct. 9 and was awaiting a response.

The substitute teacher remained in custody at the Anne Arundel County jail without bond as of Oct. 9, online records show.

Glen Burnie is about 15 miles south of downtown Baltimore.

Woman opens fire in police station lobby, but bulletproof glass intervenes, cops say

Loaded handgun found in man’s carry-on bag – then he blames his wife, TSA says

Man fatally shot by police during investigation of gunfire near uptown, CMPD says