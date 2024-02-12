Is there school in Florida on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19?

While not everyone will have a long weekend, Presidents Day will provide a three-day weekend for Florida students and teachers, along with federal employees.

Since Presidents Day is a federal holiday — although it's called Washington's Birthday on federal calendars — anyone who works for the federal government or District of Columbia has the day off.

While it isn't one of Florida's nine paid holidays, school districts around the state will be closed on Feb. 19.

Are Florida schools closed on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 19?

School districts around the state will celebrate the holiday. Check your school calendar:

When is Presidents Day 2024?

Presidents Day will be Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of February every year.

Is Presidents Day a holiday in Florida?

No.

In 2024, the nine paid holidays in Florida are New Year's Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans' Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Friday after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

However, legal holidays in Florida, when state offices may be closed, include Lincoln's Birthday on Feb. 12 and Washington's Birthday on Feb. 19.

Is Publix open on Presidents Day, Feb. 19? Here's what is closed

The post office is closed, and there will be no mail delivery

Most banks are closed, but check with your local bank.

New York Stock Exchange markets, Nasdaq and other markets observe Presidents Day as a holiday.

Government offices and services are closed.

Publix, stores, and restaurants are usually open for the holiday. Many offer special sales.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: School holidays: Students off for Presidents Day in Florida