School Hosts Training To Talk About Post-COVID Student Support

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL — Rich Township High School teachers and staff dedicated an institute day to discuss how to best support students as they return to school post-pandemic.

According to district officials, administration felt the full day of training was necessary to address how students may have developed over the past two years of hybrid learning and interrupted classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a spokesperson for the district acknowledged coronavirus continues to spread across the south suburbs, they said the training was meant to look ahead and prepare mental health support for when it will be needed most.

Two guest speakers joined the group at the Tinley Park Convention Center on Jan. 7 for talks in addition to breakout sessions. Robert Spicer, CEO of Restorative Strategies, a Chicago-based restorative justice consulting firm, and Brandon Fleming, a Harvard University employee and author.

"We need an awareness of using zero tolerance or using any practices that will push out our young people. They've been pushed out due to Covid," Spicer said in his speech. "Pushed out due to their behavior. Pushed out because teachers and educators have forgotten their first love which is education and loving our children."

