School incident rumors false, say Muenster police

Oct. 4—Muenster police said Wednesday that rumors of a gun incident on the Muenster ISD campus last week are false.

Muenster Assistant Police Chief Anthony Crowsey told the Register that an investigation turned up no evidence of weapons — real or fake — nor any threats made toward anyone.

"There was no threat with any weapon," said Crowsey, who declined to comment further due to the incident involving a minor.

Muenster ISD Superintendent Scott Bicknell issued the following statement to parents and staff Sept. 29:

"Muenster ISD had an incident Thursday, September 28th, at our sub-varsity football games. MISD followed policy and procedures. There is a current investigation ongoing with MISD administration and Muenster Police Department.

"We still encourage parents and students to do the following things:

1. If you see something, say something (first hand information is the best information).

2. If you see suspicious behavior or activity, please report it to MISD administration and/or Muenster Police Department with documentation. Be specific.

3. Know that Muenster ISD and our staff will do everything we can to protect your children.

"Thank you, MISD Administration."

Bicknell declined to comment further on the incident when contacted Wednesday by the Register.