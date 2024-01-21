School intruder drills have worrisome effects on students. Could there be a better way?

School intruder drills make students feel worse — find a better way

You see reports of school shootings and intruders all the time on the news, but have you ever thought about the long-term effects these events can have on children?

As two students from FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) region 10 we would like to educate you on the issue of intruder drills and their negative effects they have on students' mental health.

Intruder drills are a common practice in schools, but have we ever asked students how they feel when participating in one? To find out, we visited a local elementary school and asked fifth graders about their emotions during intruder drills. The results were shocking. Over half of the students reported feeling scared, sad, anxious, or worried. This lines up with other research previously conducted by professional organizations.

One example is a study conducted by Everytown for Gun Safety and Georgia Tech about the social media activity of students after being exposed to drills. Students showed a 52% increase in stress and anxiety in the days following the drill. They also showed higher signs of depression and escalated fears of death.

As advocates for students and teachers, we want to put an end to these negative emotions and ensure that their concerns are heard. We are not alone in our advocacy. Over 100 foundations are raising funds to support this cause.

We want you to be a part of this effort, help change the way the drills are conducted, and be part of the solution.

Harper Duckett and Sophia Winget are students attending Springfield Public Schools.

Civility in politics message can be applied to Congress

As a mother and an author of a book about why moms make great advocates called “From Changing Diapers to Changing the World,” I applaud Stephanie Hein’s message. (“Civility in Politics is the legacy we ought to be leaving for our children,” Dec. 31). Moms are often primary teachers for kids learning to be decent and kind. We can bring this positive energy to Congress with solutions to the world’s biggest problems.

I’ve advocated to my members of Congress about global health for 18 years. I took my children along from their toddler to teen years to show them what constructive and respectful dialogue looks like in Washington D.C. and local offices.

Now that my kids are adults, they fully comprehend the dangers of diseases like tuberculosis, which is still untreated in impoverished areas of the world. This year, we continue to promote bills like the End TB Now Act (H.R. 1776, S. 288).

But you don’t need to be a parent to engage in non-partisan advocacy. You can join us now by calling Senators Hawley and Schmitt and asking them to co-sponsor the End TB Now Act. Your act of civility can save lives!

Cynthia Changyit Levin, St. Louis

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Letters address school intruder drills, civility in politics