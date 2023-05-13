School janitor arrested and accused of sex acts with minor, El Dorado County detectives say

An elementary school janitor who worked in Camino was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual acts with a child under 10, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the 61-year-old man, of Pollock Pines, was booked into the EL Dorado County Placerville Jail and is being held on $2 million bail.

At this time, police said none of the victims who were identified were enrolled in Camino School or the Camino Unified School District.

Authorities ask anyone who may have had contact with the janitor to contact Detective Harris at harrisb@edso.org.