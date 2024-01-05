School janitor’s hidden bathroom cameras record teachers — and his face, Texas cops say

A former Houston elementary school janitor was accused of hiding two cameras in two staff bathrooms and secretly recording at least two teachers, court records show.

The man was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with invasive visual recording, according to Harris County court records.

The janitor also recorded his own face while he was installing the cameras, records show.

He admitted to purchasing the cameras and hiding them in the restrooms, the records say.

McClatchy News reached out to the man’s attorney on Jan. 5 for comment but did not immediately hear back.

An electronic detection K9 was brought in to find any other devices that may have been hidden on the Hoyland Elementary School campus and none were found, according to a statement from the Spring Independent School District.

The 41-year-old appeared in court on Thursday and his bail was set at $10,000, records show. He had no prior criminal history, according to court documents.

High school hockey players ‘incessantly’ bullied, sexually harassed teammate, suit says

Nurse stole painkillers meant for patients, replacing them with saline, Texas cops say

Man charged with murder coached teen in robbery gone wrong, Texas cops say