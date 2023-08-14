New school year, new job? Wichita has openings, from custodian to teacher

Summer break is almost over, and Wichita Public Schools will welcome back students Tuesday.

While parents are working on making sure their children have everything they need, Wichita Public Schools is trying to fill many positions. Those roles don’t just include teachers, but also administration, custodial staff, student support staff and more.

For those already in the school district, there are also opportunities to advance your career in a new position.

If you’re wanting to work in an educational setting and not sure what kind of jobs are out there, we’ve gathered various openings from Wichita’s (Unified School District 259) job portal to help you get an understanding of what working in public schools could look like.

These are just a few of the many jobs posted on the district’s career page, open as of Monday. While salary depends on an applicant’s prior experience and other factors, the base rate for teacher pay is $45,528, according to a Wichita Public Schools spokesperson. The school system declined to provide a pay range for the individual openings.

To check out every job open, visit Wichita Public Schools’ website.

Secondary assistant principal

Posted: Jan. 9, 2023

Location: This position is not tied to a specific school, a spokesperson said.

Description: The secondary assistant principal assists in all factors of the educational program and provides support to services and activities provided in the school.

Qualifications: The successful candidate will need to have an up-to-date Kansas building administration license, five years of teaching experience and technology skills, according to the posting.

Master facility planner, design and construction

Posted: July 31, 2023

Location: School service center, 3850 N. Hydraulic

Description: This position manages the Wichita district’s capital planning software, analyzes data and more, the job post indicates.

Qualifications: Candidates must have a high school diploma or a GED certificate, a bachelor’s degree in a field related to the position and one year of prior experience in Wichita Public Schools or a related field.

Talent acquisition specialist

Posted: July 13, 2023

Location: Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, two positions open

Description: The successful candidates for these roles recruit and evaluate other candidates for open jobs, track applicants through a system, provide advice to managers regarding new hires and more.

Qualifications: Applicants must either have a bachelor’s degree with a human resources emphasis or five years of experience working in human resources with an associate’s degree.

Custodian (multiple open positions)

Posted: Varies by location

Location: Positions available at multiple facilities

Description: This role provides assistance to the custodial staff and perform tasks to create a clean classroom environment.

Qualifications: Successful candidates should have a high school diploma or a GED certificate, and it’s preferred to have a proficiency of custodial operations certificate.

Library media specialist

Posted: June 13 and April 24, 2023

Location: Two positions are available, one at Cessna Elementary School and another at Park Elementary School

Description: The library media specialist provides students and teachers with knowledge on how to use resources in an educational setting, according to the job post.

Qualifications: The successful candidates must have a Kansas teaching license and a Kansas library media endorsement.

Vocal music teacher

Posted: Aug. 9, 2023

Location: Gordon Parks Academy

Description: In this role the teacher will provide musical education to Gordon Parks’ students.

Qualifications: Applicants must have vocal music teacher certification, a bachelor’s degree and prior experience teaching, the job post says.

Fifth-grade teacher

Posted: Aug. 2, 2023

Location: Colvin Elementary School

Description: This position teaches and facilitates a fifth-grade classroom, the post says. The successful candidate also works with students and parents to meet student needs.

Qualifications: Applicants must have a teaching license and a bachelor’s degree. Prior teaching experience is preferred.