School lights Christmas tree in honor of White Plains 6th-grader who has bone cancer

A sixth-grade student who has cancer was honored in a special way by her school on Thursday.

Myra Cacsire, 11, of White Plains, lit a Christmas tree in her honor at Our Lady of Sorrows in White Plains in front of over 200 students, faculty and members of the community.

Cacsire has been battling osteosarcoma, a bone cancer since August. Her mother, Patricia, is an office worker at the neighboring Ridgeway Elementary School. She said Myra loves art and was super active. Cacsire said her daughter used to play soccer until they discovered something was wrong with her leg after a sports injury.

Our Lady of Sorrows School and Ridgeway Elementary School in White Plains came together on Thursday to honor Myra Cacsire, 11, a sixth-grader battling cancer with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

"One time she got hit in the knee playing soccer and we thought it was going to go away, but we noticed it was taking too long to heal," Cacsire said. "So we decided to take her to the doctor and that's how we found out about the cancer."

Sister Marie Cecile R.D.C, principal of Our Lady of Sorrows, said she was pleasantly surprised when the principal of Ridgeway Elementary School called and said she wanted to do something nice for Myra and Patricia as a joint community.

"She was thinking about drive-throughs like we had during COVID and things like that," Sister Cecile said. "Then it dawned on me, I said, 'You know, we're having a tree lighting here. Would that be something you could participate in?' and she said 'We would love to do that.'"

The tree was donated and decorated by the O'Neill family, owners of Gemini Land & Tree Management in White Plains and members of the local community. Sister Cecile said that the family stepped in after the school was having problems setting up the tree lighting.

"Two men worked here from nine in the morning to five at night," Sister Cecile said. "Originally he just asked that we pay his men, and we said absolutely we would do that. By the time we got finished and he had spent the day here, he said 'Sister, I'm going to take care of this.'

Sister Cecile said other community members like school parents and the local fire department reached out to volunteer for this event as well.

Myra Cacsire, 11, and her mother Patricia at a Christmas tree lighting held in her honor at Our Lady of Sorrows School in White Plains.

"Another Catholic school principal called me to say they want to give a donation to the Cacsire family and said her sixth-graders would send cards to Myra," Sister Cecile said." "Out of one little good thought, another kindness happens and it just kept growing."

Patricia said the youngest of four has stayed strong throughout her battle and has kept "in high spirits," but she said the Christmas tree lighting meant a lot to her daughter.

"Myra was really excited and proud to do that," Patricia said. "She didn't even want to go to bed. She was checking the news to see herself speak on TV."

Patricia said that she can't believe the outpouring of support her family has received from the community. Knowing Myra is happy makes it that much sweeter.

"Whatever makes her happy makes me happy," Cacsire said. "She's very brave and continues like this. So whenever she's strong, me as her mother, her father and her siblings are strong too."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: White Plains NY child with cancer honored by school's tree lighting