School locked down, rentals evacuated as police investigate gunfire in Oxnard

Tenants evacuated a small apartment complex in Oxnard, neighboring residents were advised to stay inside and a school was locked down Monday morning as police investigated gunfire inside a rental unit.

About 40 officers arrived at the complex in the 3700 block of Ketch Avenue after firefighters reported hearing the sound of gunshots when they answered a call for a potential structure fire around 8:40 a.m.

The fire was set inside a trash can within the apartment. No one was injured, but the tenant allegedly shot his weapon into the ceiling of his apartment, Oxnard Police Cmdr. Luis Mc Arthur said.

The man lived on the second floor of the building, and no one lived above him, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, illegal discharge of a weapon and arson.

Christa McAuliffe School was placed on lockdown for about an hour, police said. The elementary school campus is located a short distance north of Ketch, which is immediately east of Victoria Avenue and near Channel Islands Harbor.

The man showed symptoms of being under the influence of drugs and has a history of drug use, according to police. The 47-year-old tenant extinguished the fire himself, Mc Arthur said.

The police commander did not know why the man decided to light the fire and shoot into the ceiling.

Police said tenants of the apartment complex, which consisted of fewer than 10 units, were evacuated if they were home. Residents who lived in nearby apartment complexes and homes across the street were advised to stay inside during the police call, Mc Arthur said.

Police said the incident had ended by 10:35 a.m., about two hours after it was reported in a 911 call.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, crime and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: School locked down, rentals evacuated as police check Oxnard gunfire