School maintenance worker stole student medicine from nurse’s office, IL officials say

A school maintenance worker has been charged after prosecutors in Illinois say he stole Adderall from the school nurse’s cabinet.

The 26-year-old Lisle Junior High School worker was charged with burglary of a school when authorities noticed the missing prescription medications, a news release from DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to prosecutors, the maintenance worker went into the nurse’s office on Sunday, March 20, unlocked the medicine cabinet and stole the Adderall set aside for students. Adderall is a drug used to treat ADHD.

An investigation revealed that the junior high school worker took 10-12 pills in total, the release said.

He was arrested on March 23, and his bail was set at $75,000.

“It is alleged that not only did [the suspect] betray the trust placed in him by school officials, students and parents, his actions also denied students of their necessary prescription medication,” state’s Attorney Rober B. Berlin said in the release.

Lisle is about 25 miles west of Chicago.