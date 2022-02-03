School Mask Mandate Update, Lamont Shares New Details: CT News

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Wednesday night:

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to plummet in Connecticut.>>>Read More.

Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets to see if they are a winner.>>>Read More.

A 39-year-old man, who worked as a minister in the community, was fatally struck by a DUI driver, according to a report.>>>Read More.

In 2021, then-6-year-old Noah Savin caught 17 species of fish — making him the winner of a contest entered by kids as old as 15.>>>Read More.

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch