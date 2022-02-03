School Mask Mandate Update, Lamont Shares New Details: CT News
Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Wednesday night:
Lamont Shares New Details On When He May Relax School Mask Mandate
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to plummet in Connecticut.
Unclaimed $4M Lottery Winner Sold In CT: Here’s Where
Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets to see if they are a winner.
DUI Driver Sentenced In Crash That Killed Minister
A 39-year-old man, who worked as a minister in the community, was fatally struck by a DUI driver, according to a report.
Connecticut Boy Wins Statewide Youth Fishing Contest
In 2021, then-6-year-old Noah Savin caught 17 species of fish — making him the winner of a contest entered by kids as old as 15.
