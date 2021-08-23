School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll

COLLIN BINKLEY and HANNAH FINGERHUT
·5 min read

BOSTON (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines.

About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Similar shares say teachers and eligible students should also be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Masks have been a point of contention as U.S. schools reopen amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. Questions about whether to require them have caused turmoil among parents and politicians, with some Republican governors banning mask mandates even as President Joe Biden threatens legal action against them.

In a reflection of that polarizing debate, the poll finds a wide partisan divide. About 3 in 10 Republicans said they favor mask requirements for students and teachers, compared with about 8 in 10 Democrats. There was a similar split over vaccine mandates in schools.

Some of the nation's largest school districts will require masks for all students and staff this fall, including in New York City. That’s fine with Budhiono Riyanto, 37, of Queens, who will be sending his 7-year-old son, Gabriel, back to school next month.

"I understand personal choice, I understand personal freedom. But when it comes to public health, we should all be looking out for each other,” Rivanto said. “The best protection so far is to mask up and vaccinate.”

Others say masks shouldn't be forced upon children.

Kim Oldfield, who lives in rural Jessieville, Arkansas, said masks are unpopular in her area. She opposes the idea of a mandate and says it should be up to families to decide. In her local school district, masks are optional this fall.

“America is supposed to be the land of the free,” said Oldfield, 70. “And when the government starts getting into your personal life and making you do things that you don’t want to do, people don’t like that.”

Parents are slightly less likely to support mask requirements than the broader population, the poll shows. Fifty-two percent of parents with school-age children said they supported a mandate for kids, while 28% opposed it, with a similar split over mandates for teachers.

There were also differences by race: About two-thirds of Black parents said they back mask mandates for teachers and students, compared with about half of white and Hispanic parents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal mask-wearing for teachers and students inside school buildings this fall, citing the rapid spread of the delta variant.

In some areas with school mask mandates, tensions have flared in recent weeks. Protesters opposing mask requirements have filled school board meetings from Maryland to California, in some cases disrupting meetings and forcing them to postpone.

Most states allow school districts to set their own mask policies, but some including California, Illinois and Louisiana are requiring masks for students and teachers statewide. At least eight Republican-led states have moved to ban universal mask mandates in schools, including in Texas, Florida and Tennessee.

In Land O’ Lakes, Florida, Gail Jackson worries about sending her 12-year-old grandson to a school where masks are optional. Her grandson, Zahkai, wears a mask, she said, but some of his classmates don’t.

“I don’t know how it’s all going to play out in the end,” said Jackson, 74, who is Zahkai’s legal guardian. “My prayer is that somehow or another, an angel passes over and these kids are allowed to grow and mature without finding themselves in a hospital on a ventilator.”

Compared to mask mandates, school vaccine requirements have been rare. Some states and local districts have required vaccines for teachers, saying those who refuse must face regular virus testing. Some others have taken a harder stance, including Washington state, which says teachers must be inoculated or face dismissal.

Last week, the Culver City Unified district near Los Angeles was believed to be the first in the U.S. to require vaccines for all eligible students this fall. But student vaccine mandates are still uncommon, and the shots are not yet approved for children below age 12.

The poll shows 59% of Americans support vaccination requirements for teachers and nearly as many — 55% — say the same for students age 12 and over, who are eligible to be vaccinated. Among parents, support was lower, with 42% backing vaccine mandates for students.

Vaccinated parents were more likely to support mask and vaccine requirements than unvaccinated parents.

Jeff Hicklin in Falmouth, Maine, said he supports mask and vaccine mandates for teachers and eligible students. He says it's the best way to protect those who are too young to be vaccinated, including his 7-year-old son, Oscar.

“We need to do everything we can to keep schools open and safe,” said Hicklin, 40, an accountant.

In Menomonie, Wisconsin, Erik Pederstuen has been vaccinated and plans to have his 9-year-old daughter inoculated once she's eligible. But Pederstuen, a technical college instructor, said he doesn’t think coronavirus vaccines should be a requirement.

“I’m not an anti-vaccine person at all, I’ve just never liked the idea of it being forced,” said Pederstuen, 40. “I think everyone should get it, but I think it should be your choice.”

___

Fingerhut reported from Washington.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,729 adults was conducted Aug. 12-16 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cook County indoor mask mandate back in effect

    Cook County's indoor mask mandate went back in effect Monday morning, with businesses required to post signage reminding customers to mask up before stepping inside.

  • 2 New York Judges Ordered Defendants to Get Vaccinated. Can They Do That?

    NEW YORK — The defendant was charged with a number of minor crimes, including drug possession and shoplifting. He was prepared to plead guilty, and prosecutors agreed. But a Bronx judge approving the deal added his own unusual condition. The defendant had to get a COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, a Manhattan judge made the same order, this time of a woman seeking bail before a trial. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Neither defendant appeared to object. But legal observe

  • Controversy surrounds eight states that prohibit school mask mandates

    Eight states, all with Republican governors, have prohibited school districts from requiring staff and students to wear masks during the 2021-2022 school year.

  • Should kids wear masks in school? These states have banned mandates despite experts’ pleas

    Do mask mandates work? While some states have banned schools from requiring masks for students, experts say the practice will keep kids safer.

  • Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water

    Millions of people in Syria and Iraq are at risk of losing access to water, electricity and food amid rising temperatures, record low water levels due to lack of rainfall and drought, international aid groups warned Monday. The two neighboring countries, both battered by years of conflict and mismanagement, are in need of rapid action to combat severe water shortages, the groups said. The drought is also disrupting electricity supplies as low water levels impact dams, which in turn impact essential infrastructure, including health facilities.

  • It’s just a bummer: Austin Dillon disappointed after wreck at Michigan

    Listen in as Austin Dillon talks about his wreck at Michigan International Speedway where Brad Keselowski turned him into the outside wall.

  • Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran's Evin prison

    The guard in a control room at Iran's notorious Evin prison springs to attention as one by one, monitors in front of him suddenly blink off and display something very different from the surveillance footage he had been watching. ”General protest until the freedom of political prisoners" reads another line on the screens. An online account, purportedly by an entity describing itself as a group of hackers, shared footage of the incident, as well as parts of other surveillance video it seized, with The Associated Press.

  • Furor Erupts After Australian Officials Kill Rescue Dogs Over COVID-19 Fears

    One of the female dogs had reportedly just given birth to a litter of puppies.

  • Matt Gaetz marries girlfriend

    U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

  • George W. Bush made the bigger mistake in Afghanistan

    George W. Bush's mistake is the way he stayed in Afghanistan. Joe Biden's mistake is the way he got out.

  • Latest on Afghanistan: As Biden considers pushing Aug. 31 deadline, Taliban warns of 'red line'

    An Afghan guard was killed at Kabul's airport Monday, as efforts to evacuate more people from the country picked up.

  • WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Hungary's capital, Budapest, that he was “really disappointed” with the scope of vaccine donations worldwide as many countries struggle to provide first and second doses to more than small fractions of their populations while wealthier nations maintain growing vaccine stockpiles. Tedros called on countries offering third vaccine doses "to share what can be used for boosters with other countries so (they) can increase their first and second vaccination coverage.”

  • The Afghan all-girls robotics team have been offered scholarships at 'incredible universities,' says Oklahoma mother who helped them escape the Taliban

    Allyson Reneau, a mother of 11 from Oklahoma, helped evacuate 10 members of Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team this week.

  • Patagonia boycotts ski resort after owner hosts Marjorie Taylor Greene fundraiser

    Clothing company Patagonia will no longer sell its merchandise at Wyoming ski resort Jackson Hole after one of its owners hosted a fundraiser with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other pro-Trump GOP lawmakers.Driving the news: Patagonia said it will not work with three retailers at the resort, after co-owners Jay and Karen Kemmerer co-sponsored an event in support of the House Freedom Caucus. The company said the fundraiser did not align with its values.Get market news worthy of your tim

  • University of Virginia reverses enrollment for unvaccinated students

    Dozens of students who were enrolled at the University of Virginia had their status reversed because they remained unvaccinated before the start of the semester, officials said Friday.

  • Carroll school district parents plan protest, call for mask mandate as COVID cases rise

    “It’s a crazy mess right now,” one Carroll parent says.

  • Historically Black Colleges and Universities face a cultural identity crisis

    Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are seeing a new wave of substantial donations and interest from big-name talent, but the attention has also highlighted questions of cultural identity.Why it matters: In the past decade, flagging enrollment at HBCUs, founded to offer Black people access to higher education during the slavery era, has led schools to actively recruit non-Black students.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • The GOP Is Holding My Kids Hostage for a Third School Year

    GettyThis weekend before school starts in Virginia, my wife and I will have to decide between my son’s education or our daughter’s health.Millions of families around the country will be making similar painful compromises.Our 5-year-old daughter Nusayba is an immuno-suppressed, Stage 4 cancer survivor who received a full liver transplant two years ago. Her brother, Ibrahim, is about to turn 7 and did virtual learning last year to keep his sister safe. Back in May, before the rise of the Delta var

  • 'It's impossible': Lack of Covid safeguards overwhelm school nurses

    "School nurses here are facing a moral dilemma, because the protocols that are in place and coming from the state don't align with their values," one expert said.

  • Federal government takes notice of South Carolina's stance on masks in schools

    U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has sent a letter to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, warning against policies that prevent school districts from requiring masks.