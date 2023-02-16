School massacre plots foiled in Britain, counter-terror police reveal

Matt Jukes, the head of counter-terrorism policing - James Manning/PA

School massacre plots inspired by US rampages have been repeatedly thwarted by British police in recent years, the country’s most senior counter-terrorism officer has revealed.

Matt Jukes, the head of counter-terrorism policing, warned that investigators were finding an increasing amount of material glorifying school shootings shared by young people online.

Hundreds of reports about potential school attacks have been made to the police terrorist hotline - a “toxic” trend Mr Jukes said was being driven by “the visibility of attacks in the US”.

Speaking at a Scotland Yard briefing about threats facing the UK, the police chief also disclosed that eight “late stage” terror plots were foiled last year, several of which were “close calls” that he described as “goal-line saves”.

Asked by The Telegraph whether police had disrupted any school shooting plots in recent years, Mr Jukes said: “Yes, absolutely. We have absolutely seen cases in which we have intervened with young people to prevent them going on to potentially carry out attacks in their school days.

'Real threat'

“It is not a notional threat, it is a real threat which we have seen in individual cases.”

He added that the details of the thwarted attacks could not be revealed as cases were still making their way through the legal system.

Mr Jukes also warned that “violent misogyny” espoused by individuals such as Andrew Tate risked pushing more young men towards terrorism.

Misogyny was said to be a common feature across the spectrum of terrorism cases, including Islamist, far-Right and incel extremists.

Asked specifically about Tate, who is under investigation in Romania over allegations of sexual assault and exploitation, the counter-terror chief said he was “concerned about anyone who advocates violent misogyny”.

He added: “One thing that is very clear is men are dominant in our terrorist casework and increasingly young men and boys are present, so anything that introduces that kind of toxicity has to be a concern to counter-terrorism policing.”

Teenage offenders

In a troubling new development, suspects under the age of 18 now constitute one-fifth of terrorism arrests and police have investigated individuals as young as 13.

Last year was the first since 2016 when no-one was killed or seriously injured in a terror attack, but there are still 800 live investigations, and 5,000 pieces of extremist content were removed from the internet in 2022.

The eight near-miss plots smashed by authorities were said to have involved would-be attackers who had selected their targets and were in the process of gathering weapons.

Police fear the danger to the public could soon increase as several high-risk terrorists reach the end of their prison terms in 2023, with an average of one terrorist prisoner released every week.

Among those due to leave prison are “individuals who have been convicted of very serious offences in the 2000s, individuals who have served over a decade in prison”, according to Mr Jukes.

While fighting terrorism is still the “majority” focus, tackling hostile state activity was a “growing part” of work for counter-terror police due the range of threats now faced in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the police chief said.

They include so-called overseas police stations set up covertly in Britain by the Chinese state to intimidate the diaspora and 15 plots by Iran to kill or kidnap on British soil that have been uncovered since January 2022.

As the conflict in Ukraine approaches the end of its first year, British police have been gathering evidence of potential war crimes to pass to the International Criminal Court.

There have so far been 100 reports from people across the UK about potential war crimes in Ukraine, Mr Jukes said.

