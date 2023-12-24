'After School Matters' offers teens culinary lessons

TechCrunch

India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million by selling new shares in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday. The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.