School resource officer accused of criminal sexual conduct with South Carolina student

A school resource officer is accused of committing sex crimes against a South Carolina teenager, officials said.

Zedrick Maurice Smalls, 50, was working at Berkeley High School when he engaged in inappropriate behavior with a student, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

The incidents happened while Smalls was on duty in May and June, state officials said Monday in a news release.

SLED started investigating the case at the request of the Moncks Corner Police Department, where Smalls used to work, according to the release. The department, which is roughly 35 miles north of Charleston, told WCSC it fired Smalls after it looked into “’inappropriate communication’ with a student.”

The Moncks Corner Police Department and Berkeley County School District didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Tuesday.

Smalls was arrested Monday and charged with second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. No attorney information was listed for him.

Smalls was taken to the Berkeley County jail and denied bond, WCSC reported.

