School resource officer brings Christmas cheer for Paulding student who needed ‘extra love’

Thanks to one school resource officer, a Paulding County boy was swarn with a Christmas surprise.

The sheriff’s office said, Dep. Kellie Adams, a school resource officer (SRO), wanted to show some love and attention to a special student.

Although details weren’t released, officials said the elementary student had suffered a “traumatic experience.”

Last week, Adams, along with several other deputies, surprised the young boy with holiday gifts.

“Our deputies pulled together, with the support of a few others, and helped make this young man’s Christmas better despite the adversity he has faced over the past few weeks,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The child’s identity was not released.

