School Resource Officer charged with murder resigns, SC sheriff’s office says

A School Resource Officer has resigned after being accused of shooting and killing someone.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office announced the resignation of 46-year-old Tameka Suewanna Carter, a former deputy SRO, on Wednesday after being notified of her involvement in a homicide investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Walterboro police officials said on Aug. 15 at 10:45 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at Barrel House Grille on Robertson Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Witnesses identified Carter and 43-year-old Marvis Jermaine Williams as the suspects in the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the investigation, the shooting began as a verbal argument inside the restaurant that escalated to gunfire in the parking lot.

Both Carter and Williams have been charged with homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is fully committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. We are working closely and in full cooperation with the Walterboro Police Department to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation,” Sheriff’s office officials wrote on social media. “We recognize the magnitude of the situation and remain dedicated to the pursuit of justice. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time, and we extend our sincere and deepest condolences for their loss.”

Officials have not said if Carter was assigned to a specific school while working as an SRO.

IN OTHER NEWS: