School officer finds stun gun at Hamden High School following fight; 2 girls charged

Two students are facing criminal charges after a school resource officer seized a stun gun following a fight at Hamden High School on Tuesday, police said.

The two girls, both juveniles, were charged on Tuesday after a school resource officer found a stun gun that resembled a cell phone while investigating a verbal fight between two students at the high school at about 11 a.m., according to the Hamden Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident and there was no threat to students or staff, but extra patrol units were on the scene at the high school at 2040 Dixwell Avenue on Tuesday, police said.

Both girls were charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, and one faces an additional charge of breach of peace, police said.

They are both scheduled to appear in juvenile court in February, according to police.