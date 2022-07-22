School resource officer ‘likely’ shot principal during scuffle with Olathe East student

An assistant principal “was mostly likely shot” by a school resource officer when an 18-year-old Olathe East High School student pulled a handgun from his backpack and started firing, according to report release Friday.

The Johnson County district attorney deemed Officer Erik Clark justified and declined to file charges against him, the district attorney’s office announced Friday.

“The Olathe School Resource Officer believed that he was going to die when Jaylon Elmore drew a handgun and began firing at him,” said Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe in a fact sheet released to the media. “He watched the muzzle flashes and felt the bullets impact his body. This was a sudden burst of deadly violence without provocation.”

It was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force against Elmore, Howe concluded.

Elmore, Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel were injured in the shooting that occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. March 4.

Elmore has been charged with attempted capital murder in Johnson County District Court.

This story is developing and will be updated.