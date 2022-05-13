School Resource Officer placed on leave after altercation with local elementary school student

Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Henderson County Public Schools said in a press release Thursday evening that a School Resource Officer at a local elementary school was placed on administrative leave after having a "physical altercation" with a student.

In the release, HCPS said the incident occurred on Monday morning.

Fletcher Elementary’s principal reported to district administrators a physical altercation that took place between a School Resource Officer with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and a student, the release said. Following district protocol, HCPS immediately reported this to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, since all SROs in the schools are employees of either the Henderson County Sheriff's Office or the Hendersonville Police Department.

"We are aware that the Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation, and the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave at this time," HCPS said in the release.

HCPS officials said this information has been shared with the student’s family.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we will continue to be transparent in our communication with the student’s family throughout our own internal investigation," the release said.

