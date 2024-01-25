School resource officers assigned to each Horry County high school campus

TechCrunch

Three councils in the United Kingdom have taken some of their public-facing systems offline due to an ongoing cybersecurity issue. Canterbury City Council, Dover District Council, and Thanet District Council, three local authorities based in the county of Kent, said jointly on Friday that they “are investigating a cyber incident" that has disrupted online services for potentially hundreds of thousands of residents. All three councils said they are working closely with the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which confirmed to TechCrunch that it is "working to fully understand the impact of an incident.”