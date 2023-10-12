School resource officers harm rather than protect kids. It's time for them to go: Opinion

The first school resource officer (SRO) came into existence in the late 1950s under the guise that having a police officer in the school would ‘improve’ the relationship between youth and law enforcement. A novel claim that helped SRO programs multiply, where it is now estimated that 20% of all schools have an SRO. Yet, despite this original claim that relationships with the youth would improve with an SROs presence, there has not been any conclusive evidence that any SRO presence improves youth relationships with law enforcement. In fact, the research is quite mixed.

However, we do know some things about SROs. We know that having armed officers on the premises of schools has not prevented school shootings. We know that overall youth crime has been on the decline since the 1990s, but youth arrests are up in schools with SROs to the tune of 3.5 times the rate than schools without SROs — with some states showing an increase of eight times the rate. We know that despite this knowledge of SROs, lawmakers continuously push for more of them in the name of safety, despite researchers saying you cannot accurately claim this alleged improvement.

So, what does this all mean? It means our kids are going to school with armed men and women — watching over them and evaluating them — and the claimed benefit that allegedly exists is a falsehood. Instead, your child is more likely to be arrested for a crime that would normally not be a crime if they were an adult. Let me rephrase this in another way. Your child is more likely to develop a criminal record than ever from a significant relationship with law enforcement.

Why is this happening? Well, there’s an entire financial gain system in the underbelly of the juvenile justice system, that we have only scraped the surface on. In 2009, the story that would become known as Kids for Cash was released. What we learned was that two judges were convicted for sentencing children to harsh sentences and in return the judges were caught accepting money from private interest groups who were benefiting from the harsher sentencing of the youth.

What does this have to do with SROs? Well, to have children come before a corrupt judge, they need to be arrested first. Luckily for the criminal justice system, they have policymakers pushing for more SROs in schools every day.

None of this should be inherently surprising since we have justified privatization of prisons for years despite knowing their negative consequences. We have had a continuous and unrelenting push from states like Georgia to allow an expansion to private probation, despite again knowing all of the terrible and corrupt things attached to this criminal justice model. The difference here is instead of adults allegedly committing unredeemable crimes, we have 6-year-old children pushing a little too hard at the playground. That’s if the SRO does not fully abuse their power and just decide they want to body slam a child to the ground. Unfortunately, not a hypothetical.

The last link in this exploitation chain is which schools do and do not have SROs. The beginning of this article referenced only 20% of schools having SROs, but this is not a randomly selected 20%. Private schools don’t have SROs the way public schools do. Black and brown students are the ones targeted the most for SRO arrests because they are in their schools.

The SRO system is exploitative and corrupt, similarly to private prison and private probation, but the SRO systems chooses children to be exploited. The SRO system should have never existed, and the SRO system does not clearly benefit anyone except those lining their pockets at the expense of our children's futures. Ask Ed Kenzakoski about how a corrupt juvenile criminal justice system permanently changed his life. Then ask yourself, are you OK with your child being exploited and used like this? SROs need to go, and they need to go now.

Chase Heslop is a criminal justice Ph.D. student at Indiana University Bloomington.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: School resource officers don't make our children safer: Opinion