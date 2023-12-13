School resource officers may return to East Grand Forks schools

Dec. 12—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council discussed the possibility of having school resource officers return to district schools at its Tuesday work session.

In September, the city and police department decided to end its contract with the school district

due to a new state law that has been interpreted by many police departments across the state to limit the ability of an SRO to use force in incidents. Over the last four months, the East Grand Forks Police Department has assigned patrol officers periodically during school hours, according to East Grand Forks Police Chief Mike Hedlund.

"Nothing has dramatically changed (in regard to the law)," Hedlund said. "We're continuing discussions and nothing has been decided; we are exploring our options and considering different levels of comfort both for the school district and the city."

Tuesday's discussion was to inform the council of updates about the current situation, as well as receive direction from council members on how they would like to proceed. According to Hedlund, final decisions on whether to have SROs return to the schools would likely be made sometime in January.

Because of the suspension of the agreement between the department and the school district, the district has not been covering the wages of the SRO. Under the SRO contract that was renewed in July, the district paid 65% of SRO wages and the police department covered the other 35%.

As part of the education bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz in May, the law was changed so SROs could only "restrain a student to prevent bodily harm or death." Many have said the change leaves officers unable to restrain students who are damaging property, causing criminal mischief, or any other disturbance that otherwise does not carry a risk of causing death or harm.

"The feeling is that the benefits of SROs back in the schools is better than not having them," Hedlund said of the conversations that have occurred between the school district and the city over the last four months.

No final decisions have been made. The council will likely take up the matter in the new year.

In other news, the council:

* Continued discussions about the 2024 budget. Tuesday's discussion centered around the potential future and changes of the East Grand Forks Senior Center. The council has discussed many options, ranging from a potential sale of the structure, to an overhaul of what the city uses the space for and what programming is offered.

Discussed the next steps for the DeMers Avenue stoplight replacement project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, the lead agency for the project, put out bids for the project. The only bid came back 220% above the estimate.