We need school resource officers in MPS. Instead, officials went on junkets. | Letters

The failure of Milwaukee Public Schools to meet the Jan. 1 deadline for the reimplementation of school resource officers should come as a surprise to no one ("Deadline missed for MPS police plan," Jan. 9).

School administrators twiddle and tinker when it comes to taking action. Instead they go off on junkets to Washington, D.C., and Atlanta to investigate the “how-to” of facilitating the return of school resource officers. Is 2016, when MPS last had school resource officers, so long ago that MPS now needs to figure out how to reimplement a school resource officer program?

What should the consequence be for failing to meet the legislatively mandated implementation deadline? The answer to this question is a no brainer; cancel the 2% city sales tax increase granted to the city of Milwaukee conditioned on MPS taking action on reimplementation of school resource officers.

G. David Yaros, Oak Creek

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: There should be penalty for delay of return of police to schools