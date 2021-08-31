School officials: Game vandalism, violence reports without merit

Aug. 31—School officials and police on Monday disputed social media reports of serious incidents of vandalism and violence at a Friday night game between football rivals Joplin and Webb City.

Social media reports that circulated Friday night and over the weekend included allegations that locker rooms at the stadium were destroyed and that there was vandalism to the football field along with violent tussles that included the hospitalization of a resident whose life was in jeopardy as a result.

Chief Don Melton of the Webb City Police Department said Monday the department was still investigating an alleged assault that occurred on private property during a parking dispute at 10:20 p.m. Friday at 724 N. Madison St.

The chief said police responded to a report that someone was lying in the road and might have been assaulted. He said the incident is still under investigation. One person went to a hospital but was believed to have been dismissed the same night, he said.

The schools, in their joint statement, referred to that incident and stated that "police were dispatched to an incident off-campus regarding trespassing that potentially ended in an alleged assault among two adults" but that no students were involved.

"Both districts have been in communication and cooperating regarding the events surrounding Friday night's varsity football game at Webb City," the joint statement said. "After an investigation by Webb City's administration regarding the events that took place, it was found that after taking inventory of the stadium there is no evidence of the turf or any vandalism in the restrooms."

Webb City school officials found there was a sink broken in the women's restroom on the home side of the stadium, but there "is no evidence that points to this being part of some kind of vandalism."

Some students were involved in three skirmishes that took place away from the field, the schools said in the statement. The police chief said the three incidents took place in the parking lot of the stadium after the game but that officers on the scene did not feel they were serious enough to warrant police investigation.

"We were called to altercations in the parking lot, and officers were able to resolve them," Melton said.

The schools did not say how many students were involved, but they ranged from third grade to high school.

"Those that have been identified from both districts will be subject to each school's disciplinary policy," the joint statement read.

The schools said there had been no arrests. "We hope this information helps alleviate any misinformation that may be circulating throughout social media," the statement said.

Melton said, "We are working closely with the school district to take some preventive measures to see what we can do to keep something from happening."

Asked if there had been any serious altercations in past years provoked by fans at a rival game, the chief said, "I'm sure there have been some altercations where fans' emotions are running high. But as far as something like this, I am not aware of anything like that happening."

The department routinely assigns several police officers to staff the games, Melton said.