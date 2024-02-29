School officials investigating fight at Elida High School

Feb. 28—ELIDA — Elida High School is investigating a fight that broke out in the hallways between classes at the high school Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers from the Allen County Sheriff's Office, Elida Village Police and American Township Police Department assisted Elida High School staff and the school resource officer in regaining control of the situation, according to a statement from Superintendent Joel Mengerink.

Mengerink said that the district is investigating the incident and that students involved will go through the disciplinary process.