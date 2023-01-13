School officials searched 6-year-old’s backpack before he shot his teacher

In the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher inside their Virginia school, a staffer searched his backpack for weapons — but they failed to find the 9mm handgun he used to carry out the shooting.

At least one school administrator at Richneck Elementary was alerted to a 6-year-old with a possible weapon, Newport News school district Superintendent George Parker said during a virtual meeting with parents Thursday night. District spokesperson Michelle Price confirmed Friday the bag was searched before the deadly violence, but no firearm was found.

It’s not clear where the gun was stashed at the time of the search, Price added.

“That probably is definitely part of our internal investigation and the police investigation, but nothing about that has been released publicly,” she said.

Price also declined to comment on who reported the weapon and what additional steps school officials took after the initial search did not turn up a weapon.

Abigail Zwerner was teaching first-grade when a student pulled his mother’s handgun from his bag and shot her in the chest. Despite her injuries, 25-year-old Zwerner managed to get the rest of the kids out of the room and to safety. She was initially hospitalized with injuries believed to be life-threatening, but her status has since improved and her condition has stabilized.

The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody in wake of the violence. Police said he intentionally shot his teacher.

Earlier Thursday, Newport News School Board Chair Lisa Surles-Law said the district plans to install metal detectors at all schools, starting with Richneck.

With News Wire Services