School paraprofessional accused of assaulting student with cerebral palsy

A paraprofessional is facing an assault charge after her coworkers accused her of dragging a student with cerebral palsy across a classroom.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes met with the student’s mother Thursday outside Camp Creek Middle School.

Nikesa Shamburger was furious when she heard the things that happened to her 14-year-old son, Jaiden, and she was thankful to the staff members who spoke up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He has cerebral palsy, he’s autistic, and he also has epilepsy,” Shamburger said. “He’s very loving, full of energy. He’s just a great kid.”

She loved his elementary school teachers and said they took great care of him.

She was nervous about Jaiden going to middle school this year and became concerned when she claimed Camp Creek Middle School wasn’t honoring his individualized education program.

But on Jan. 13 she got a phone call from the Assistant Principal saying a teacher and a paraprofessional came forward and accused another paraprofessional of dragging her son across the floor by his foot. They say she used profanity and handled the child with force.

Administrators called the school police and filed a report.

TRENDING STORIES:

“When I heard those words, Ms. Fernandes, my first instinct was to come to this school and fight because I don’t play about my son and I was very upset from the call,” Shamburger said.

Instead, she started calling and emailing administrators with Fulton County Schools. She says they didn’t return her calls.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to administrators and they told us they are investigating and took immediate action once an allegation was made.

They say the employee was shifted to other duties.

Story continues

“So they’re just waiting for her to do it to somebody else? She’s still here. She needs to go to jail,” Shamburger said.

Thursday afternoon a spokesperson with Fulton County Schools sent a message saying they placed the paraprofessional on administrative leave.

Starting Friday, the accused paraprofessional won’t be at the school while the investigation is happening.

The Division of Family and Children Services is also reviewing the case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: