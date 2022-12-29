School photographer sexually abused kids for decades, California police say

A man who shot school photos of Southern California children for decades faces sexual abuse charges, Ontario police reported.

Philbert Hernandez, 72, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, following an investigation that began in May into reports of abuse in various Ontario homes, police said in a news release.

The release did not specify how many cases Hernandez is accused in but said the abuse goes back decades. Detectives are seeking additional victims.

“At the time of the assaults, Hernandez was employed as a photographer for numerous photography firms across southern California,” the release said.

School districts hired the firms to shoot school photos, and Hernandez was the designated photographer, police said.

Philbert Hernandez, 72

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives Graeme Awde at 909-408-1166, Albert Alvarado at 909-408-1607 or the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711.

Anonymous tips can be left at 800-782-7463

Ontario is a city of 175,000 people about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

