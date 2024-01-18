School proposal: 'Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. This is about the Pride flag.'

PEMBROKE − The school committee will not consider creating a new policy that would limit political and social advocacy in the classroom after hearing from dozens of residents opposed to the proposal.

The policy, suggested by acting Chair Susan Bollinger, would have prohibited school staff from advocating for political or social policy issues, such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer rights. She said such a policy would apply to issues that are perceived as controversial and alienating for some students.

Bollinger said her intentions were not hateful, but meant to protect the rights and religious freedoms of all students.

"My goal is to have a safe and supportive classroom for all students," she said, adding that teachers should "teach students how to think, not what to think."

After hearing from students, parents and other town residents, the committee voted unanimously to leave existing policies regarding political campaigning and controversial issues and speakers in place without any additional policies for advocacy.

School committee chair faces pushback on proposal

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts sent a letter to the committee this week outlining the ways it says a policy restricting advocacy would break state and federal laws.

"We urge the school committee to categorically and immediately reject this censorious policy to avoid the need for litigation and most importantly to avoid suppression of expression clearly protected by the U.S. and Massachusetts Constitutions and fundamental nondiscrimination and educational values," the letter reads.

School committee member Allison Glennon said the policy would open the town up to lawsuits at a time when the district is already in an "impossible" financial situation.

"Who is going to want to move their family here?" she said. "It makes no sense to push this forward."

Glennon added, "Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. This is about the Pride flag."

Committee member Patrick Chilcott also spoke against the policy, and questioned its legality and impact on students and educators. He said members of the committee recently toured all school buildings, and he only saw a handful of Pride flags at the high school.

"The problem with these things is when we start banning them universally, there are downstream effects and consequences we don’t understand," Chilcott said. "We are bringing a national agenda to Pembroke Public Schools and it’s wrong."

Students speak out against proposed policy change

About a dozen students spoke out against any policy change, specifically due to its potential impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

Several said educators have a right to freedom of expression − which the Supreme Court made clear in a 1969 decision − and the district can't ban teachers or students from exercising their rights.

Student Karina Frank said it seems like the goal of the policy is neutrality, which she said is too idealistic.

“When you shoot for an ideal goal you’re setting yourself up for a situation that is ignorant to reality,” Karina said.

Two students, Ivy and Cora Pongratz, spoke in favor of the policy, and said it's up to parents to lead this conversation, not educators.

"This is about keeping teachers neutral in all topics and conversations," Ivy Pongratz said.

Pembroke High School Principal Marc Talbot said he has not fielded a single complaint from a student regarding advocacy in the classroom in his eight years as principal.

"I've had two complaints from parents, and two is more than zero, but it's two," he said. "I consider those numbers to be manageable."

He said there may be students who are reluctant to raise those concerns, but results from a recent student survey suggest otherwise. When asked if they feel people like them are welcome in the school a majority of the time, Talbot said 90% answered yes.

“Where did this (policy idea) come from? I don't know," he said. "The data is just not backing it up."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Pembroke oficial wants to limit teachers advocating for LGBTQ+ rights