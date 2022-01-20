School Racism Suit | Derogatory Name Changed | Carjacker Pictures

We are midway through the third week of 2022. With sub-zero wind chills in the forecast, warm up and take a look at some headlines from across Chicago's northern suburbs this week.

Here are some of the stories getting attention from Patch.com readers:

Four parents filed suit alleging that school district officials created a hostile learning environment for nonwhite students.

The 15-mile creek is no longer Squaw Creek.

Artist renderings have been released of the two men accused of pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car back in November on Rockland Road.

The district's attorneys have asked judges to dismiss two federal lawsuits filed last year alleging sexual misconduct by staff.

Two Des Plaines teens ambushed a Niles resident they had challenged to a fight over remarks about one of their sisters, authorities said.

Located at on West Rand Road, the build-your-own-burrito restaurant will hire 10 to 15 employees.

Currently, Carlos Acosta and his former supervisor, Andrew Polovin, are being tried together in the child endangerment case.

The lakefront estate at the center of years of legal battles between a former owner and local officials sold last month for $4 million.

POLICE REPORTS

