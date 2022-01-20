School Racism Suit | Derogatory Name Changed | Carjacker Pictures
School District Ignores Racial Slurs, Prioritizes White Kids, Lawsuit Claims
Four parents filed suit alleging that school district officials created a hostile learning environment for nonwhite students.
'Derogatory' Name For Lake County Creek Has Been Changed
The 15-mile creek is no longer Squaw Creek.
Search Continues For 2 Men Accused Of Carjacking
Artist renderings have been released of the two men accused of pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car back in November on Rockland Road.
Sex Abuse Suits Blocked By Statute Of Limitations, High School Argues
The district's attorneys have asked judges to dismiss two federal lawsuits filed last year alleging sexual misconduct by staff.
Stabbing, Gunfire, Pistol-Whipping Followed Plans To Fight, Prosecutors Say
Two Des Plaines teens ambushed a Niles resident they had challenged to a fight over remarks about one of their sisters, authorities said.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens First Illinois Location
Located at on West Rand Road, the build-your-own-burrito restaurant will hire 10 to 15 employees.
Former DCFS Worker In AJ Freund Case Seeks Separate Trial
Currently, Carlos Acosta and his former supervisor, Andrew Polovin, are being tried together in the child endangerment case.
Pharma Exec Flips Former 'Armenian Church' For $2.4M Profit
The lakefront estate at the center of years of legal battles between a former owner and local officials sold last month for $4 million.
POLICE REPORTS
Person Attempts To Open Door Of Moving Car At Aldi's: Blotter
2 Men Steal Fragrances At Ulta; Gym Locker Burglary: Blotter
Burglars Target ATMs In Wilmette Break-Ins, Evade Arrest: Police
