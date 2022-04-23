School Rankings | New Brunch Spot | Rare Coins

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 1968, is up for sale.



The resolution cites Arlington Heights' location off a major highway, near O'Hare Airport and close to a dedicated Metra stop.

Niche's 2022 rankings factored in academic and student life data from thousands of schools across the country.

The Mount Prospect crossing will be closed for one week, beginning April 30.

The historic coins have a combined face value of only $1.16, but are insured for $19 million.

Southern Kitchen was approved for a liquor license at Monday's Arlington Heights Village Board meeting.

POLICE REPORTS

