School Rankings | New Brunch Spot | Rare Coins
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
Wow House: Transformed Home In Popular Arlington Heights Neighborhood
This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 1968, is up for sale.
Resolutions Urge Bears To Move Here Without Tax Incentives
The resolution cites Arlington Heights' location off a major highway, near O'Hare Airport and close to a dedicated Metra stop.
John Hersey Named No. 27 Best High School In Illinois: Ranking
Niche's 2022 rankings factored in academic and student life data from thousands of schools across the country.
Expect Increased Traffic In Arlington Heights For Train Crossing Work
The Mount Prospect crossing will be closed for one week, beginning April 30.
$7.5 Million Nickel, $2 Million Dime To Be Exhibited In Schaumburg
The historic coins have a combined face value of only $1.16, but are insured for $19 million.
New Brunch Spot To Fill Former Eros Restaurant In Arlington Heights
Southern Kitchen was approved for a liquor license at Monday's Arlington Heights Village Board meeting.
POLICE REPORTS
