A New School Record For Base Salary At This Top-25 MBA Program

Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management reports all-time highs in average base salary

There were school records aplenty in the sneak peek Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management gave us today (October 6) of its MBA Class of 2022 employment report, beginning with the most important: base salary.

In a brief announcement — the full employment report will be available later this month — the Owen School announced that its 2022 graduates achieved an all-time high average base salary of $139,711, up an incredible $14,581 from 2021. That’s an increase of nearly 12%.

And in more happy news, Owen MBAs also reported record signing bonuses that average $34,636, up nearly $7K and 25.3% over last year’s $27,651.

100% OF CLASS OF 2023 GRADS FOUND INTERNSHIPS

More records: 90% of Owen Class of 2022 MBAs received an offer by graduation, up from 88% last year, and 97% received offers after three months, matching last year's record.

The Owen School also reports that 100% of seeking students were able to secure an internship — making 2022 the 11th year in a row the school has achieved perfection on that front. Interns averaged $9,723 per month, a 20% increase from the prior year and, yes, also a school record.

More than 170 companies hired members from the classes of 2022 and 2023; Amazon led Class of 2022 hires with 12, Ernst & Young had 10, PwC seven, and Deloitte six.

HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY ACCOUNTS FOR JUST 13% OF CLASS OF 2022 JOBS

Unlike many B-schools, Owen School outcomes split four ways, with healthcare an equal partner with the customary big three of consulting, finance, and tech, owing to the school's location in healthcare hub Nashville. This year, by far the largest portion of Owen's Class of 2022 grads went into consulting, 34% (up from 22% in 2021), with finance next at 20% (up from 19%), tech at 17% (up from 16%), and healthcare at a low ebb, 13% — lowest in at least four years. Last year, healthcare tied with consulting as the destination of 22% of the Class of 2021.

Story continues

“After navigating the past two years of disruption and uncertainty from the pandemic, Vanderbilt students experienced a robust MBA job market and achieved excellent results,” says Emily Anderson, senior director of the Vanderbilt Owen Career Management Center.

“We are ever grateful to our employer partners, as well as to our alumni that remain engaged with the MBA program and are willing to participate in career programming to share insight and guidance."

DON'T MISS MEET VANDERBILT OWEN'S MBA CLASS OF 2023

The post A New School Record For Base Salary At This Top-25 MBA Program appeared first on Poets&Quants.