When will school reopen? No date in sight, and schools struggling to put learning online

With at least 70% of America's schools shutting down and a chorus of prominent voices calling to close the rest, millions of parents entered a strange new reality this week: attempting to manage their children's education from the confines of home.

The new landscape of remote work coupled with remote schooling is bizarre and chaotic. And it stands to get worse before it gets better: Districts and states vary wildly in their ability to deliver educational services at a time of social isolation.

President Donald Trump on Monday called for limiting gatherings of people to no more than 10 for the next 15 days and suggested school-age students take classes from home. Although it has not called for all schools to close, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said to avoid crowds of 50 or more people.

Traditional schools that stay open may be technically defying these recommendations. But they lack firm guidelines.

"Nobody is taking the bull by the horns and saying, 'This is what we're doing or should be doing,' " said Dan Domenech, head of the American Association of School Superintendents. "We need more guidance."

Nevertheless, a nationwide shutdown of schools looks increasingly to be a case of when, rather than if. And it's becoming clear the nation's schools could be closed not just for a couple weeks, but for months or the entire rest of the school year.

That means, ready or not, schools will have to try to figure out online education.

“This is a whole new world around online learning, even for very sophisticated districts," said Keith Krueger, the CEO of the Consortium for School Networking, a nonprofit that connects technology officers at schools.

Online learning is easier for middle and high school students, who are more independent, Krueger said. Plus, many elementary students don't have a dedicated device for online learning.

"At the lowest grades, (online learning) is probably never going to work," he added.

Also, Krueger said, only about half of districts report they can provide a laptop for every child. That means students who either don't own a device on which to do schoolwork, or who don't have access to broadband internet, will be significantly disadvantaged.

These schools are already learning online

Some schools and districts are ahead of the curve. And they have elegantly — if not painfully — pivoted to a new extended reality of online schooling.

"The first two weeks were brutal," said Mindy Rose, the director of college counseling at Shanghai American School, an international school in China, where her two children are also enrolled. The school shifted to distance learning on Feb. 3, when the coronavirus outbreak prompted schools to close in China.

Rose came back to the States with her children, while her husband, who works for Disney, stayed behind in Shanghai.

Now Rose and her kids have been working, learning and living like nomads across America, renting Airbnb units and visiting colleges where Rose has contacts. Her children log on each day for their online studies, and Rose continues counseling Shanghai American School students remotely.

"Week one here is week seven for us," Rose said.

