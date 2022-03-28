🌱 School Resumes After Strike + Free COVID Tests + MIA Sculpture

Good morning, Minneapolis! Here's a guide to the latest local news.

First, today's weather: A few afternoon showers. High: 39 Low: 35.

Here are the top 5 stories in Minneapolis today:

1. Class is back in session today at Minneapolis Public Schools after a weeks-long teacher strike. Spring Break will begin April 4. (BMTN)

2. The state of Minnesota is offering one million free COVID-19 tests beginning today. Tests will be available online on a first-come, first-served basis. (Paid source: Star Tribune)

3. A Minneapolis man plead guilty this week for his role in a downtown car crash which killed one person and injured another. Thomas Hunter, 27, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide for the May 2021 crash. (CBS)

4. An Italian court is ordering the Minneapolis Institute of Art to return the marble sculpture "Doryphoros.” Italian officials said the statue was illegally excavated before it was purchased by MIA more than 40 years ago. (Patch)

5. Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was fined $15,000 by the NBA for making an obscene gesture on the court. He and Luka Doncic both got technical fouls at a Friday night game. (CBS)

Today in Minneapolis:

Give blood at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church . (1 p.m.)

Check out Happy Hour at Spitz . (3 p.m.)

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats perform at First Avenue. (8 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Metro Transit adjusted its schedules and routes across the Twin Cities region. ( Patch )

St. Michael's and St. George's Orthodox Church in North Minneapolis raised funds for Ukraine by selling borscht. ( CBS )

Comedian Michael Che made headlines over the weekend for comments he made at a Minneapolis show about leaving “Saturday Night Live,” which he later confirmed wasn’t true. (Paid source: Star Tribune)

— Georgi Presecky



About me: Georgi is a Chicago-based newsletter writer and partner content curator. She spent five years on the entertainment beat for FF2 Media covering film festivals across the U.S. Her feature articles have been recognized with awards from the Illinois Women's Press Association and National Federation of Press Women. As editor-in-chief of the Lewis University newspaper, she and her staff earned honors from the Associated Collegiate Press and American Scholastic Press Associations. She began working for Patch in 2019.

This article originally appeared on the Minneapolis Patch