School on a Saturday? These CMS sites are turning into COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at seven sites this Saturday for people ages 12 and older, according to the county health department.

Appointments and walk-in options are available to CMS students, staff, parents and community members. CMS is partnering with multiple vaccine providers, including Atrium Health, Novant Health and StarMed Healthcare.

Here are the logistics:

▪ Windsor Park Elementary School: From 9-11:40 a.m. at 3910 Sudbury Road. Walk-in or schedule online at Atriumhealth.org.

▪ Rocky River High School: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10505 Clear Creek Commerce Drive in Mint Hill. Walk-in or schedule online at Charlottecommunityhealth.org.

▪ McClintock Middle School: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1925 Rama Road. Walk-in or schedule online at Novanthealth.org.

▪ Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1430 Alleghany St. Walk-in or schedule online at Mecknc.gov/covid-19.

▪ JT Williams Montessori School: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2400 Carmine St. Walk-in.

▪ Hopewell High School: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11530 Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville. Walk-in or schedule online at Starmed.care.

▪ South Mecklenburg High School: From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8900 Park Road. Walk-in or schedule online at Vaxclinic.com/covidvaccine.

Vaccinations in Mecklenburg

Young people ages 12 to 15 became eligible for the shots last week, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only authorized for adults ages 18 and older for now.

Gov. Roy Cooper has said his goal is to get two-thirds of all residents vaccinated.

As of late Monday, 41.1% of all state residents are at least partially vaccinated and 36.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The numbers are similar for Mecklenburg, where 42.8% of county residents are least partially vaccinated and 37.1% are fully vaccinated, according to N.C. DHHS.

The vast majority of Mecklenburg adults ages 65 and older are at least partially vaccinated. But about two-thirds of residents ages 18 to 24 — plus just over half of residents ages 25 to 49 — are still unprotected.

Mecklenburg’s vaccine supply outpaces demand, a stark reversal from distribution efforts from just a few months ago when doses were extremely limited.

The challenge now is to reach residents not actively looking to get inoculated — and to remove any barrier to access, especially among marginalized communities, Deputy Public Health Director Raynard Washington told county commissioners Tuesday evening.

In some affluent neighborhoods in Mecklenburg, as many as 60% or more of residents are now vaccinated against COVID-19, the Observer reported last week. But in Mecklenburg’s crescent — a band of high-poverty neighborhoods in east, north and west Charlotte — the percentage is closer to 20%

“We continue to work to close this racial gap,” Washington said. “We know it’s there. We’ve anticipated this from the beginning, and I believe we’re doing a lot of efforts in the community to make sure we’re making (vaccinations) as easy as possible.

