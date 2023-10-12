School security camera footage shows pair had gun

Oct. 11—A man and woman are jailed after a video showed them with a pistol inside Lafayette High School during a weekend sports event.

The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged William D. Person, Jr., 29, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, a class D felony, and unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony. Carrie L. Stewart-Tillman, 34, also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. The charges are based on the two allegedly bringing a weapon capable of lethal use onto school premises.

"There's no weapons or firearms allowed on any district property," said Shannon Nolte, St. Joseph School District director of non-academic student services. "So, any time there is unlawful use or possession on school property, then that's going to be treated very quickly and severely. You know, fortunately, in this case, we were able to contain the situation and remove the threat before we really even knew there was a threat."

Nolte, who handles school security administration, said a disturbance happened amid a middle school volleyball tournament held at Lafayette on Oct. 7. Those involved exited the venue. Upon further investigation, using camera footage made possible four years ago by district security upgrades, officials realized Person had retrieved a Glock 43X 9mm pistol from a backpack carried by Stewart-Tillman.

According to court filings, Stewart-Tillman then entered a bathroom, and Person put the gun in his pocket, later pulling it out and partially pulling back the slide. There is no cause to believe the gun was ever pointed at anybody, Nolte said. Police detectives later recovered the weapon from Stewart-Tillman's car, a Chevrolet Impala.

"Our people did a great job handling this, even though they didn't really know there was a weapon at the time," Nolte said. "Our surveillance cameras were able to pick this up. We invested in that as a security feature and all of our schools now have those. We were able to get to this situation and get it taken care of, without anything serious happening."

The St. Joseph Board of Education offered a statement on Wednesday.

"The safety and well-being of our students, their families and the community is always a main priority of the St. Joseph School District," Board President LaTonya Williams said. "We will always fully support the efforts of the St. Joseph Police Department in enforcing our policies and the law, and we thank them for handling this matter efficiently and effectively."

Person and Tillman remain in custody as of Wednesday morning at the Buchanan County Jail, both on $10,000 cash bonds. According to Missouri statute, a class D felony, with which Person is charged, could lead to up to seven years in state prison. A class E felony, which both Person and Stewart-Tillman are each charged, has a penalty of up to four years' confinement.

