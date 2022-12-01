School security employee arrested on intimidation, pot-dealing charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — An employee of a firm that provides security for Muncie Community Schools was arrested this week after he allegedly displayed a handgun after discussing plans to sell marijuana.

Jasun Dannel Thomas, 34, of Muncie, was preliminarily charged with intimidation, dealing in marijuana and driving while suspended. He was released from the Delaware County jail on Tuesday evening after posting a $10,000 bond.

Thomas had been taken into custody after city police received a report of a "subject with a gun," in the 400 block of North Wheeling Avenue, about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Thomas — employed by Legacy Life Security Solutions, hired this year to provide security at city schools — told police he was at that location trying to collect $200 owed to him by a woman who lives there.

He acknowledged he had a handgun while speaking to that woman and her husband, but denied pulling the weapon or threatening anyone with it.

After officers reviewed comments that had been exchanged between Thomas and the woman on Facebook Messenger, Thomas reportedly acknowledged he had intended to sell her an ounce of marijuana.

That Facebook exchange allegedly began while Thomas was providing security at a school basketball game, according to an affidavit.

Thomas said the woman had taken his marijuana and then failed to pay him for it. The woman, meanwhile, maintained Thomas owed her $50, and that she had not intended to buy the marijuana.

She said during their discussion, Thomas produced a handgun and pointed it at the ground.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Thursday that when his office receives police reports on the case, "we will review it for a formal charging decision."

Thomas reportedly did not work providing security at city schools on Wednesday. His record includes misdemeanor convictions for false informing, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.

