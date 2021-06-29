School sends flyers home with eighth grade students advising on age of consent and getting abortions without permission

A Washington school district sent flyers home with eighth grade students that contained information on abortions without parental consent and outlining age of consent laws for students as young as 11 years old.

“The flyer is not part of our curriculum and should not have been sent home with students,” Eric Hogan, Tacoma Public Schools assistant director of secondary education, told parents in an email. “Previously, Planned Parenthood taught within our schools and supplied the flyer that was distributed to students.”

The flyer, which was posted online by a concerned parent, advised students that they can get an abortion at any age without parental consent and purchase condoms regardless of their age.

The Planned Parenthood material also informed students about laws regarding the age of consent, with one example being that they were allowed to have sex at the age of 11 with a person who is two years younger or older than them.

It also promoted Plan B emergency contraception, noting that middle schoolers can buy it at any age from the pharmacy.

Hogan insists that the distribution of the flyers was a mistake.

“We discovered a binder of curriculum materials was left behind for an incoming teacher to use for this year, and this flyer was in the binder. Not realizing the flyer wasn’t approved material, the teacher sent it home with students,” Hogan said.

Hogan said the “unapproved materials” were removed from the binder and that the school has spoken to teachers and administrators about what curriculum was approved for distribution.

Hogan apologized to parents on behalf of the school district and added that “corrective action” had been taken against the teacher who distributed the material.

