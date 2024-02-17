Is school in session for Presidents Day? Eugene 4J, Springfield publish schedules

Eugene 4J and Springfield school districts will be in session Presidents Day and others to make up for closures due to January ice storm.

Eugene 4J and Springfield school districts are scheduled to be in session on Presidents Day as part of a plan to make up for closures that occurred during the area's January ice storm.

During the ice storm, Eugene School District 4J was closed for four days. Springfield Public Schools was closed for five, with some schools having longer closures. Following the storms, the schools selected recovery days to balance instructional time.

Eugene 4J make-up days

During a school board meeting on Feb. 7, the board selected two instructional recovery days: Monday, Feb. 19 (Presidents Day) and Friday, June 14.

Both of these were previously identified as weather make-up days.

Springfield make-up days

As Springfield experienced longer closures, the district identified four days to go toward its instructional recovery.

SPS will be in session on Monday, Feb. 19 (Presidents Day), which was one day the district had previously scheduled for closure.

SPS also converted three early release days to full days to help make up instructional time: Friday, Feb. 23, Friday, April 12, and Friday, April 26.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Are schools open on Presidents Day? Eugene 4J, Springfield make plans