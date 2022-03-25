School, sheriff investigating report of sexual assault at Daniels

Mar. 25—Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and Raleigh County Schools are investigating a reported sexual assault of a Daniels Elementary School male student by two other male students, the victim's mother and Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price confirmed.

The alleged incident occurred in a student restroom at Daniels Elementary on Feb. 23. The victim reported to his teacher that two male peers had made sexual contact with him, without his permission.

Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Thursday that the central office is investigating the report.

"We're aware of the accusations. It's still under investigation," said Price. "We're aware that the authorities have been contacted, and it's under investigation by the authorities, as well."

Raleigh Sheriff's Office Detective Erin Simon declined to comment on Thursday.

The Register-Herald is not naming the victim's mother in order to protect the privacy of the juvenile who reported the alleged assault.

According to the victim's mother, the classroom teacher gave her 11-year-old son permission to go to the boys' bathroom during class time on Feb. 23.

While her son was in the bathroom, she reported, two male students from another fifth-grade class entered the bathroom. Her son did not know the boys and learned their names because they addressed each other while allegedly attacking him, she added.

The mother said that the two boys told her son that they planned to rape him. They then allegedly physically restrained him and prevented him from leaving the restroom.

The mother alleged that the two boys rubbed their genitals against the victim's bottom, while he was clothed, and made some physical contact with the victim's genitals, while he was clothed.

She said that they began making repeated threats to her son that they were planning to rape him. They began forcing him into a stall, the mother said. Her son escaped and ran to his classroom, she reported.

The mother said school security video showed that the boys were in the bathroom together for about two minutes.

She said that her son ran to his class and immediately reported the alleged attack to his teacher. The teacher sent him to the assistant principal.

The mother and father of the victim appeared at the March 8 Raleigh Board of Education meeting and made a public report of the incident to BOE members during the meeting.

"What he told the assistant principal was they were trying to rape him and they were humping him, had him in the corner and wouldn't let him loose," the mother said she reported during the March 8 meeting. "(The assistant principal) talked to the two boys."

The mother said her son and the two boys were called to speak with the assistant principal at the same time. Her son reported that the two boys each confessed to the incident during the meeting. School officials told her, in a later meeting, that the boys did not confess, she said.

The mother reported Wednesday that school administrators did not notify her that her son had reported a sexual assault, and they did not send him to a school counselor or notify law enforcement, she said.

"The principal called it 'horseplay' and had the two boys apologize and sent my son back to his room," she said.

She added that her son was traumatized by the reported incident in the school bathroom.

"When he got home, we were eating dinner, and he was like, 'Two boys tried to rape me in the bathroom.'

"He ran to his room and was crying. I had to talk to him several times to get everything out because he was really embarrassed," she said.

The mother charged that, since Feb. 23, Daniels Elementary administrators have not taken adequate steps to keep her son separated from the two boys who allegedly attacked him. Instead, she said, he has to take his own steps to keep himself safe.

"In the beginning, he said it just made him feel nasty," reported the mother. "He would duck in another room to keep from passing them in the hall."

One afternoon, he was placed in a classroom with the two boys. Although there were no incidents, she said her son was made to feel very uncomfortable and unsafe.

"That is supposed to be his safe place; then he sees these boys not punished, whatsoever," she said. "That's what he comes home and says, (that) they were still there today, and they're just like nothing ever happened."

She said that her son can't stop thinking about the incident. He cries frequently and has trouble sleeping. She said he has an appointment scheduled with a counselor.

The mother said she notified Raleigh Sheriff's Office and that her son was later interviewed by a child advocate at Just For Kids and that he has given an official statement to police. Just for Kids has provided advocates to attend meetings with Raleigh school officials and her son's principal, she added.

She said she has not been satisfied with school officials' response.

The mother said that on official reports, the alleged assault is labeled as a "hump dance" and that she had heard the assistant principal call it "horseplay." She said the incident is a "sexual assault."

"The assistant principal told me these two boys had been doing the hump thing to each other," she said. "They got in trouble for humping a few days before that, at recess.

"CPS (Child Protective Services) should've been called," the mother said.

The mother said that she is waiting to learn the outcome of the school investigation and that Daniels Elementary staff will not accept her phone calls or answer her questions.

"I never, in a million years, thought something like this would happen or could happen," she said. "All we're asking is for (the school) to suspend the boys and show my son you care enough for his safety to put them out of school for a while."

Price said the incident is still under investigation and that school officials may not comment on disciplinary matters related to students.