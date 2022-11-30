School shooting "hoax" across the state; CCSO takes preventative steps

Nov. 30—MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is taking preventative measures after school districts across the state received "hoax" school shooting calls.

CCSO took to its Facebook Wednesday morning to issue a statement.

"The Sheriff's Office is aware of the hoax phone calls being made across the state and country reporting an active shooter at public schools. The schools of Colquitt County are being patrolled by members of the Sheriff's Office as they usually are," the post said.

CCSO investigators reported to Willie J Williams Middle School as of approximately 10:51 a.m. this morning, Ronald Jordan of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division said by phone.

"On another note, several investigators are working an investigation at Willie J Williams Middle School regarding threats that have been made. Numerous deputies and the Sheriff are at Willie J Williams doing interviews and keeping an increased security presence at the school. We have no reason at all to believe the threats are real at Willie J Williams," the post continued. "Our schools are just as safe today as they were yesterday."

The Colquitt County School District has not released any statement regarding any threats or calls at this time.

"We have not received any of the hoax calls. We are on alert and communicating with law enforcement." CCSD Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said by phone.

Among the school systems that did receive the calls was Valdosta City Schools.

Valdosta High School initiated a lockdown after the threat of an active shooter, according to a statement from the school system published on the Valdosta Daily Times website. First responders reported there were no shooters or injuries found, although some people reported panic attacks or anxiety attacks.