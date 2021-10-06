Suspect at large in Texas high school shooting that hospitalized three

The suspect in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, that hospitalized three people is not in police custody.

Timothy Simpkins, an 18-year-old student at the high school, was not immediately apprehended following his alleged shooting. He may be in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger, and he is not on school premises, police said at a press conference. Police believe the shooting was not random but a result of a fight between students.


Four people were injured, but one with only minor injuries refused treatment. The other three were taken to the hospital and are reportedly undergoing surgery.

Police received reports of a shooting on the second floor around 9:15 a.m central time, and the school remained on lockdown until after 11 am. Police set up an area for parents to pick up their children, who are being transported by buses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

