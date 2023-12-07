School shooting in Russia's Bryansk results in 2 dead, 5 injured

A student of a school in Russia's Bryansk shot one of her fellow students dead and injured five others before committing suicide, Russian media reported on Dec. 7.

The shooting was said to have taken place at the Bryansk Gymnasium (a form of educational institution in Russia and other countries) Number 5.

"According to preliminary data from the investigation, a 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, from which she fired shots at her classmates," the Bryansk Oblast Investigative Committee reported.

According to Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein, the weapon the girl used belonged to her father.

The five injured teenagers have been reportedly hospitalized and are in moderate condition. One of them is undergoing surgery, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov commented.

After she opened fire on her classmates, the girl committed suicide, the regional department of the Interior Ministry said. The circumstances of the shooting are yet to be determined.

In another school shooting incident in Russia's city of Izhevsk on Sept. 26, 2022, the shooter, Artyom Kazantsev, killed 17 people and injured 23 before committing suicide.

