School shooting survivors sue Michigan district, officials in $100M lawsuits





Survivors of the Oxford School shooting in Michigan filed two lawsuits on Thursday against the school district, the superintendent and other school officials after four students were fatally shot and others wounded last month.

The lawsuits from two sisters claim that school officials did not do enough to ensure the safety of its students, and seek $100 million each.

The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit by attorney Geoffrey Fieger for Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, on behalf of their daughters, Riley and Bella.

Riley, a 17-year-old senior, was shot in the neck on Nov. 30, while her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth grader, was next to her at the time, The Associated Press reported.

Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Tim Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member were all named in the lawsuit, per the AP.

Fieger said school officials "allowed the deranged, homicidal student to return to class with a gun in his backpack, with over 30 rounds of ammo in his backpack, when they knew he was a homicidal threat," Detroit Free Press reported.

The lawsuit says that school officials could have removed Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect in the shooting, from school grounds after a teacher found him searching for ammunition, and after the second incident where he drew a gruesome note depicting violence.

The lawsuit added that school officials allegedly did not reach out to a school liaison officer.

Oxford Community School District did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Oxford High School officials in Michigan had legal grounds to search Crumbley's backpack and locker prior to the shooting, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said earlier this month.

McDonald also said prosecutors haven't "ruled out charging anyone," when asked if school officials might be prosecuted.

Throne said in a lengthy letter on Saturday that a third party would conduct an investigation into the incident.

"To that end, I've asked for a third-party investigation be conducted so we leave no stone unturned, including any and all interaction the student had with staff and students," he added.