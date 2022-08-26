School shooting threats at Ruidoso Middle School lead to police chase, arrest

A Ruidoso man alleged to have threatened to shoot an assistant principal and teacher at Ruidoso Middle School was arrested Thursday after a high-speed chase through the village, police said.

Patricio Almager Jr., 19, allegedly made the threats and was later arrested without entering school grounds after a photo of Almager was distributed to law enforcement, per a news release from the Village of Ruidoso.

Police used the photo and a description of a vehicle driven by Almager to locate him at about 8 a.m. at the corner of State Highways 48 and 37, police said, driving south on Highway 48 into Ruidoso.

“The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and deputies could not catch the vehicle,” per the release. “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but because of how fast it was going, police units could not catch up.”

Police said Almager was found at the corner of Mechem and Kirkman after crashing into another vehicle.

That driver was not hurt, police said.

Almager was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault on a school employee and a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquors.

“This is an example of the unity Law Enforcement in Lincoln County has established to protect our citizens and demonstrate that these actions will not be tolerated in our schools,” the release read.

Almager made is initial appearance Aug. 25 in Ruidoso Magistrate Court, and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Katie Lund Oct. 3.

