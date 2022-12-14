School shootings continue unchecked in decade since Sandy Hook massacre, these are the deadliest

Ten years have passed since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Although the Sandy Hook massacre inflicted the highest death toll of any U.S. school attack, it failed to stop or even slow the bloody tide of mass slaughter in American classrooms.

In the wide sweep of history, Sandy Hook looks more like a blip in an unending string of mass school shootings that started with the 1999 Columbine High School shootings and continued to this year’s Uvalde killings and beyond.

Here are some of the deadliest American school shootings in recent years.

Robb Elementary School, May 24, 2022 — 21 dead

Salvador Ramos, 18, barricaded fourth-grade students inside their Uvalde, Texas, classroom and gunned down 19 children and two teachers before he was killed by police. Cops waited outside the classroom for nearly an hour as children pleaded in vain for help.

Oxford High School, Nov. 30, 2021 — 4 dead

Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to kill four people and wound another eight inside his Michigan high school. His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after being accused of giving Ethan easy access to a gun and ignoring warning signs about his threatening behavior.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 14, 2018 — 17 dead

Ex-student Nikolas Cruz, 19, shot up his former Parkland, Fla., high school, killing 17 and injuring 17. He escaped in the chaos and was arrested several miles away. He pleaded guilty on all counts in October 2021.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, Dec. 14, 2012 — 26 dead

Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed his mother at home in Newtown, Conn., then drove to the school, where he killed 20 students, all 6 and 7 years old, and six adults before killing himself. The massacre became a focus of conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, who suggested it never happened or was staged.

West Nickel Mines School, Oct. 2, 2006 — 5 dead

Charles Carl Roberts IV, 32, entered a one-room Amish schoolhouse in Pennsylvania and barricaded the door with only the girls inside after allowing the boys, a pregnant teacher and three parents with infants to leave. He then shot 10 girls, killing five, before turning the gun on himself.

Red Lake High School, March 21, 2005 — 7 dead

Jeff Weise, 16, killed his grandfather and his grandfather’s girlfriend at home in Minnesota, then drove to Red Lake High School where he fatally shot an unarmed security guard, a teacher and five students before killing himself.

Columbine High School, April 20, 1999 — 13 dead

Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, planted homemade bombs at their Colorado high school, then opened fire, killing 12 students and a teacher before killing themselves. Twenty-one others were wounded.