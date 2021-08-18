School shootings in New Mexico

Aug. 18—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials believe Friday's incident is the only deadly school shooting in Albuquerque Public Schools' history, though there was a fatal shooting at Manzano High School after school hours in 1976. Journal records show that, statewide, there have been at least four other high-profile school shootings:

—Feb. 14, 2019, Rio Rancho. Police say Joshua Owen, then 16, took his parents' gun and tried to shoot three students at V. Sue Cleveland High School, but the gun misfired and Owen ended up shooting into the air. Owen was arrested in an arroyo near the school and faced multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder. Court records show he had written a "to-do list" that included shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing himself. Owen was released and the charges against him dropped after he was declared not competent to stand trial. His parents were each charged with a felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Owen's father died in March 2021 and the case against his mother is ongoing.

—Dec. 7, 2017, Aztec. William Atchison, 21, killed Francisco Fernandez, 18, and Casey Marquez, 17, and fired multiple rounds into classrooms at Aztec High School before killing himself as police closed in. Investigators discovered that Atchison, a former student, had legally bought a gun and pretended to be a student to get into the school. Authorities found a thumb drive on him that detailed plans to "hold a class hostage and go apeshit" before committing suicide. Over a year before the shooting, the FBI briefly investigated Atchison after he posted online about committing a mass shooting, but he told agents he was just "trolling."

—Jan. 14, 2014, Roswell. Mason Campbell, then 12, shot and seriously injured two 13-year-old students with a shotgun in a crowded gymnasium at Berrendo Middle School. At the time, authorities said the shooting was planned, but the victims — one of whom lost most of his vision — were chosen at random, while classmates said Campbell was often the target of bullying. Campbell was remanded to the custody of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department until 21 after pleading no contest to three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm into a school.

—Nov. 19, 1999, Deming. Victor Cordova Jr., then 12, fatally shot Araceli Tena, 13, in the back of the head and pointed the gun at faculty, police and other students at Deming Middle School. Relatives told authorities that Cordova — who lived in Mexico and attended school in Deming — had a history of emotional issues, had been violent and made suicidal remarks. At the time, Cordova was believed to be the youngest child charged with murder in the state; he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated assault. Cordova was sentenced to state custody until he was released to the custody of his aunt and uncle in 2003 after they petitioned for guardianship in Colorado.

—Aug. 19, 1976, Albuquerque. Gerald Singleton, then 17, killed 14-year-old Roger Martinez in a drive-by shooting outside the Manzano High School gymnasium hours after school had let out. Martinez and his brother had just finished a cross-country workout when they went to shower at the school. The brother told police Martinez went outside for a moment and staggered back into the gym, having been shot. Police arrested Singleton soon after and deemed the shooting a "senseless killing" with no motive. Singleton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and served one year in the New Mexico Boys School at Springer.